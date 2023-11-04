The Rice Traders is honored to recognise farm scientist Samarendu Mohanty with the “World Rice Industry Global Service Award” for his immense contributions to the global rice industry. He will be recognised during the World Rice Conference in Cebu, Philippines on 28-30 November 2023.

Mohanty is a former IRRI Principal Scientist and Program Leader and is currently working as Asia Regional Director at International Potato Center (CIP). He has been working with government and the rice industry to bring accurate information and data for the smooth functioning of the market. He has also been working with farmers in many Asian countries to improvetheir livelihood through technology adoption, seed system development and market linkages. Mohanty’s current focus is to sustainably intensify rice-potato cropping system through the introduction and scaling up of low-cost apical rooted cutting potato seed production technology.

“The Rice Trader strongly believes in giving recognition for those that work to enhance the global industry and give back to our international community. Mohanty exemplifies these traits, and we noted the many times he has given his own personal time to server the industry on a multitude of levels” stated Jeremy Zwinger the President of The Rice Trader in a statement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit