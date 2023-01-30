The 14th edition of the World Spice Congress (WSC) which was scheduled to be held during February in Navi Mumbai has been rescheduled to September 15-17.

“Considering the uncertainty and constraints in international travel due to the Covid-19 situation prevailing in some of the major spice importing countries which has hindered the participation of many delegates in WSC, based on requests and feedback received from various stakeholders both domestic and international, and in the interest of facilitating wider participation of delegates from across the world, we are constrained to reschedule the World Spice Congress 2023,” said BN Jha, Director, Spices Board and Organising Secretary, WSC 2023.

The venue for the event will remain the same at CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, and all existing registrations of delegates and exhibition stalls will be carried forward to the rescheduled event.

The process of registration of delegates and exhibition stalls will continue online at www.worldspicecongress.com.

The WSC is organised by the Spices Board with the active participation of spice trade associations like the Indian Spice & Foodstuff Exporters’ Association, Mumbai; Indian Pepper and Spice Trade Association, Kochi; Indian Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata; and the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders, Unjha, Gujarat.

Organised on the sidelines of India’s G20 Presidency, the event will provide an opportunity to meet the global spice fraternity including major regulators and policymakers to promote the Indian brands before the global audience.