The world tree nut production for 2023-24 has been forecasted at 5.7 million tonnes (kernel basis, except pistachios in-shell), up by five per cent from the previous season.

Although it is still nascent to anticipate the final outcomes, it is pointed out that output of almond, walnut, cashew, hazelnut and pecan crops are expected to remain mostly flat or just slightly above the previous season. Pistachios and macadamias are projected to increase by 37 per cent and 9 per cent from 2022-23, respectively, whereas Amazonia (Brazil) nuts and pine nuts foresee lower crops this season, the 40th World Nut and Dried Fruit Congress which was held in London noted.

Quoting early estimations in the just concluded 40th World Nut & Dried Fruit Congress in London, industry leaders pointed out that world peanut production in 2023-24 is expected to be around 51 million tonnes (in-shell basis), up four per cent from 2022-23. Global dried fruit production in 2023-24 has been forecast at 3.2 million tonnes, up seven per cent from 2022-23, as production is expected to increase for dates (22 per cent), prunes (21 per cent) and dried figs (14 per cent).

The meeting also emphasised the need to create demand worldwide through innovative new product concepts, which was the theme throughout the Congress. There was also discussion on how the industry can come together to increase consumption globally. It was also announced that next year’s INC Congress (International Nut & Dried Fruit Council) will be held in Vancouver in Canada from May 8 to 10.

Indian offtake

Pratap Nair, INC Board Member, told businessline that the INC is going to begin this year a major dissemination programme in India, highlighting proven studies from prestigious institutions worldwide, on the health benefits of nuts consumption. The programme will begin in the next couple of months. The multi-country campaign is fully digital and will be promoted through social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, etc.

According to him, the Indian consumption of dried fruits and nuts continues to be robust. “We are expecting an annual increase of 7-8 per cent in consumption in the next 10 years”.

The United Kingdom’s consumption of tree nuts, excluding pistachios in their shells, is estimated to be around 75,000 tonnes per year placing it among the top 15 countries in the world in terms of tree nut consumption.