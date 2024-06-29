A Global CEO Conclave 2024, organised by the Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS), has mooted a comprehensive roadmap for the future of the wheat industry.

The two-day conclave, which ended in New Delhi on June 26, recommended innovation, sustainability and collaboration as the way forward for the sector. “By embracing these recommendations, industry stakeholders can work together to ensure a prosperous future for the global wheat sector, one that benefits producers, consumers and the environment alike,” a WPPS statement said.

Guiding framework

As the wheat industry moves forward, the insights and recommendations from the conclave will serve as a guiding framework for achieving lasting growth and sustainability, in line with the vision for 2030, it said.

The conclave, “Vision 2030: Trade Dynamics, Trends, and Technologies,” provided a platform for the global wheat market projected to reach $258.7 billion by 2027 and facing challenges like climate change and fluctuating demand.

The event featured focused business sessions and panel discussions that brought together over 50 speakers from India and abroad to delve into critical aspects of the wheat industry.

The spotlight was on flour fortification, which has the potential to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in 30 per cent of the global population, wheat economics amidst market volatility and India’s significant role in enhancing global food security, as it is the world’s second-largest wheat producer.

Flour fortification

A session on “Nourishing India: The Role of Fortified Flour in Public Health”, which among others saw Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods take part, highlighted current trends and the prospects in flour fortification.

A session on “Wheat Economics: Demand, Supply, and Pricing” provided a comprehensive analysis of global wheat market dynamics. Arnaud Petit, Executive Director of the International Grain Council, offered an overview of global demand and supply dynamics, emphasising resilience amidst economic shifts.

A session “Wheat for Peace: India’s Role in Global Food Security” highlighted the country’s significant contributions through technological advancements and supply chain resilience.

The “Innovations and Challenges in the Wheat Products Supply Chain: From Flour to Consumer” explored advancements in processing, milling technologies and bakery product development.

Ajay Goyal, Chairman of WPPS, said the strategies discussed will guide the industry’s efforts to promote wheat industry growth, foster innovation and maximise contributions to global food security.