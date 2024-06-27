The Wheat Products Promotion Society (WPPS) on Thursday launched a two-day Global CEO Conclave 2024 in New Delhi to tackle pressing issues facing the wheat industry. The conclave will also discuss challenges and future opportunities in the wheat industry.

With an emphasis on technological advancements and collaboration, the conclave aims to foster innovation and strategic partnerships that will drive the industry forward. The insights and discussions laid a robust foundation for the second day on Friday, a WPPS press release said.

The conclave will look into challenges such as fluctuating crop yields, evolving consumer preferences and the need for sustainable farming practices. Technological advancements in milling, baking technology, and food fortification will also feature at the meet.

In his keynote address, Ajay Goyal, WPPS Chairman, said the conclave’s collective efforts here will pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future.

John Southwell, Trade and Investment Commissioner at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, outlined the potential areas for investment and collaboration. Clay M. Hamilton, Agricultural Minister-Counselor at the US Department of Agriculture/Foreign Agricultural Service, called for bilateral efforts to enhance food security through technological and strategic partnerships.

Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, said recent technological strides are reshaping the landscape of wheat products.

On the first day, a session on Milling and Baking Technology was held in which various industry experts spoke.

WPPS is dedicated to promoting the growth and development of the wheat industry in India. Through research, advocacy and collaboration, WPPS aims to enhance the quality and sustainability of wheat products, support farmers and manufacturers and contribute to global food security.