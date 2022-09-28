WRMS, an agri-risk management company, has signed an MoU with NIFCO - NiloKheri Farmer Producer Company in Karnal, Haryana, to help onion growers in the Rambha region of the district by providing them with farm-level SecuFarm advisory services.

With SecuFarm, the onion farmers will get farm level crop management advisory which will help them achieve water management, yield enhancement, use of climate smart agro chemicals, early detection and control of pest attacks, real time weather advisory for timely decision making, and post harvest market linkages, the company said in a statement.

Digital agro services

The initiative will begin on 50 acres in Rambha, where smallholder onion growers will receive cutting-edge digital agricultural services from seed selection stage to post-harvest market linkages.

Sardar Singh, Director of NIFCO said, “We are extremely excited with our association with WRMS as we are confident that SecuFarm services will increase the crop yield of our onion farmers and educate them on sustainable farming practices.”

Rahul Babele, State Head, Haryana (WRMS), said, “We see immense possibility in our association with NIFCO. Having worked with farmers of crops like cotton, paddy, tomato, and potato in Haryana, we understand the key challenges faced by them in the State. Thiswill help us serve the onion farmers of NIFCO even better and provide them with digital SecuFarm services that will help them combat those challenges.”

Plant doctors

WRMS has been running projects in over 200 villages of Haryana in crops like tomato, potato, wheat, cotton and paddy.

The overuse of agricultural chemicals is a significant issue for the onion farmers in Karnal. SecuFarm will educate farmers on the proper use of agrochemicals in the appropriate quantities as per their crop stage and condition in order to combat this. This will lower cultivation costs and save the crop from excessive pesticide use.

These farmers will also be connected with agri-experts through SecuFarm’s plant doctor feature to resolve all their crop queries just by sending a picture and voice message.

Free soil testing

Farmers will receive a free soil testing service to identify the nutrients missing from the soil and will be given appropriate treatments. In order to reduce crop loss, farmers will receive farm-level crop advice to make sure their crop illnesses are addressed quickly.

Additionally, WRMS will give them access to weather forecasts via automatic weather stations so that the farmers can decide how best to safeguard their harvest. A smart irrigation system is another service that helps farmers irrigate their farms according to both the weather forecast and the recommended level of soil moisture in their soil, which will help them conserve both water and energy, the company said.