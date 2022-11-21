Agritech firm WRMS has expanded its services by foraying into the manufacturing of climate-smart agrochemicals. The company has recently introduced its product SecuFarm Vermicompost, an organic fertiliser and soil conditioner that contains essential plant nutrients, rich in humus, able to improve soil structure for better root alteration, and improve water retention capacity and aeration status in the soil.

Vermicompost is useful in raising seedlings, orchards, and for crop production. The product contains microorganisms, for instance, active bacteria, fungi, plant growth hormones, which help to accelerate germination, increase the number of fruits, accelerates flowering, helps to create humic acid for healthy soil. SecuFarm vermicompost is non-toxic, environment friendly and ecologically compatible product.

Anuj Kumbhat, Founder and CEO, WRMS, said, “By venturing into the manufacturing of agro-chemicals, we envision to offer cost-effective and productivity enhancing agro-inputs to farmers to further strengthen our vision. We are working on more such products that will transform the whole agriculture landscape and lead to sustainable crop production.”

WRMS works with farmers across 22 States and 20 countries across the globe. It has successfully created an income guarantee for over 2.5 million farmers through its collaboration with the Central and State governments and renowned brands like Pepsico, WWF, World Bank and HDFC among others.

