Y Haragopal has been appointed Managing Director of NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Prior to this elevation, he worked as the Chief Operating Officer of the Delhi-based consultancy firm. It has four Zonal offices in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Guwahati.

Haragopal, who received his doctorate from the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, joined NABARD in 1996 as a direct recruit officer and worked in different positions at the Head Office (Mumbai) for 14 years in the Refinance Department and at various regional offices in Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Before joining NABCONS, he served as the General Manager of NABARD’s Telangana Regional Office in Hyderabad.

An expert in project finance, Haragopal handled infrastructure finance, refinancing, consultancy business, farm and off-farm sector development, and risk management for the apex bank.