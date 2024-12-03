Yara India has come out with a customised crop nutrition programme to help cardamom farmers in Kerala to counter challenging climate conditions that negatively impact the output.

Kerala accounting for 78 per cent of India’s cardamom output has contributed significantly to India’s dominance in the global market supply. But the farmers of the State recently faced an unprecedented challenge of 122-day drought followed by torrential rains and damaging winds that stunted plant growth, increased flower drop and adversely impacted crop quality

Yara India’s programme, “Withstanding Climate Atrocity in Cardamom with Balanced Nutrition,” addressed the specific difficulties caused by these volatile conditions through customised nutrition solutions like YaraVita Zintrac and YaraVita Bortrac to replenish vital soil nutrients and applying YaraVita Stopit to control pest infestations exacerbated by drought stress.

This tailored approach resulted in healthier cardamom crops, stabilising yields and improving market value, especially for high-value export cardamom. A press release said farmers such as Thavamani from Kappiattuvara reported observing stronger root systems, reduced flower drop, and increased resistance to fungal diseases thus not just weathering the drought but showing resilience and recovery after the heavy rainfall.

Innovative techniques

Yara’s balanced crop nutrition plan has helped cardamom growers in Idukki in Kerala to embrace innovative farming techniques and sustainable practices, resulting in a remarkable increase in productivity and a significant improvement in crop quality. Farmers with Yara user plot generated a yield of 25 – 35 kg/ha as compared to 12 to 17 kg/ha, produced by other farmer plots during the June month harvest. In September month Yara user plots generated a yield of over 75 to 175 kg/ha, as compared to 60 to 100 kg/ha yield of others, said a press release.

Yara India has also equipped farmers with long-term strategies for climate resilience, including mulching techniques, shade net installations, and optimised drenching and foliar practices enabling crop recovery and sustainable, high-quality cardamom production.

