Yara India has announced the launch of the second cohort of the Yara Leadership Academy (YLA) in India. Building on the tremendous success of its first cohort, YLA Cohort 2 aims to improve the leadership and business management abilities of Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in the agriculture industry with Unifiers Social Ventures Private Limited and Connected Technologies LLP as key partners, the company said in a statement.

YLA was introduced in 2022, and its first cohort was tested in Kenya and India. As a result, a strong network of about 1,000 agro dealers was established throughout the two countries. About 500 MSMEs and their affiliates completed the program successfully in India alone, with an emphasis on encouraging female leaders and youth involvement. Driven by the encouraging responses from stakeholders, Yara has raised its investment in agribusiness capacity building by a substantial margin. The second cohort of the Yara Leadership Academy now includes participants from Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, alongside continued efforts in Western Uttar Pradesh. This year, the program aims to graduate 700 applicants from over 70 districts across these regions, the company said.

The 15-week comprehensive Yara Leadership Academy curriculum covers a broad range of subjects, such as business management, agronomic knowledge, and regenerative agricultural practices. The program contains courses on business establishment, budgeting, growth mindset, product quality, customer service, and other crucial areas of business operations. A team of 15 coaches supports the 700 candidates on the ground, ensuring they complete the program and effectively apply their new knowledge to their businesses.

This year has seen a significant increase in female participation, with the ratio of female participants rising from 22 per cent to 28.3 per cent. Yara is also extending its vision beyond retailers to include Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Independent Agricultural Entrepreneurs in Bihar, a special group of women from Babrala Self-Help Groups, young girl learners, and participants from Bayer BLF Centres.

Sanjiv Kanwar, Managing Director, Yara South Asia said “At Yara, we envision a future where Indian agriculture is not only productive but also sustainable, resilient, and equitable. Achieving this vision requires more than just providing premium inputs, it demands empowering and upskilling all individuals who form the very backbone of the industry, and that includes actively encouraging and supporting the vital contributions of women in agriculture. The Yara Leadership Academy is our commitment to nurturing the next generation of agricultural leaders, equipping them with the skills, knowledge, and networks to build thriving businesses and drive positive change across the entire agricultural landscape.”

This year’s course will be certified by respected government bodies, including the Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) and the National Council for Vocational Education (NCVET). Participants will also gain market intelligence through expert guidance in specialized sessions that address key concerns faced by MSMEs in the agricultural sector, the company said.