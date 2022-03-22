Yara to hive off Agoro Carbon Alliance as separate entity

Bengaluru, March 22

Agoro Carbon Alliance, formed to address the global challenges in agriculture, will become a separate legal entity from its parent company Yara from April 1.

The strategic move will provide Agoro Carbon India more flexibility and options to implement practical changes and farming interventions across Indian farms. It will enable the company to help growers in their decarbonisation journey, impart agronomic knowledge to help produce quality crop yield and healthier soil and connect farmers to the carbon credit market.

Even after the separation, Agoro Carbon Alliance will remain 100 per cent owned and backed by Yara, and the two companies will continue to collaborate closely. All Agoro Carbon Alliance’s existing contracts with growers, partners and vendors will be transferred to the new company with no alteration, the company said in a statement.

“Agoro Carbon India’s focus is the large-scale, practical decarbonization of Indian farms. This move allows us to focus fully on our Indian growers’ success by keeping strategic control and flexibility around our core offerings while also cementing our position as a strong, independent and highly motivated agent of change in the Indian agriculture sector. India has a big role to play in global food security, and we at Agoro Carbon, as a high-impact, independent, global business, are well-poised to partner locally with Indian growers to achieve massive farm-level decarbonization,” Prithviraj Sen Sharma, Managing Director of Agoro Carbon Alliance India,

Agoro Carbon is encouraging Indian farmers to adopt climate-friendly farming techniques and assisting them in producing in a sustainable manner. The company has been working with small holder farmers in Wardha, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Alex Bell, CEO of Agoro Carbon Alliance, said, “Our independent status gives us the best of both worlds: enabling Yara’s full strategic backing of Agoro Carbon, while giving us even more operational flexibility. Agoro Carbon will continue to focus on practical agronomic excellence and be input and practice agnostic. The separation underscores our intent and confirms our ability to be entirely focused on providing best in class and unbiased farmer enablement to generate premium environmental assets for responsible buyers and investors.”