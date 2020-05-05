Yarn makers in deep trouble as demand dips

The cotton spinning industry, which had already been facing multiple challenges — low demand, unfavourable duty structure and volatile cotton fibre prices — is confronting another trouble in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The shutdown of manufacturing units and weak demand are expected to take a heavy toll on the cotton yarn industry in the next two quarters. This will lead to a drop in revenue and a fall in profit margins, said CARE Ratings.

Smaller companies with high debt levels, less access to bank funding and limited liquidity buffer are expected to be impacted the most, the rating agency said.

Challenges ahead

For the past few years, cotton yarn exports have taken a hit, mainly on account of subdued demand from China (the largest importer of Indian cotton yarn).

In the first 10 months of FY20, the average monthly exports of cotton yarn stood at ₹1,616 crore, significantly lower than the monthly average of ₹2,278 crore logged in the same period last year.

China’s major cotton yarn demand is now being catered to by Vietnam, which enjoys duty-free access to China. In the last few years, Chinese companies have invested heavily in Vietnam to expand their spinning capacities, leveraging low labour cost in that country and favourable trade agreements.

In 2019, China also allowed Pakistan to supply 3,50,000 tonnes of yarn at nil rate of duty, while Indian cotton yarn attracts a duty of 3.5 per cent in China, making Indian cotton yarn less competitive in the Chinese market.

Gloomy future

The Cotton Association of India has projected a 14 per cent increase of cotton crop in the cotton season 2019-20, to 354.5 lakh bales, against the 312 lakh bales logged in the previous year.

Cotton prices (Shankar-6 variety) fell 9 per cent between last July and February 2020 compared with the same period last year.

Owing to subdued demand, yarn prices also started to crash, squeezing the spreads. The last quarter of the financial year is usually the best quarter for the Indian cotton spinners, signalling a recovery in the industry.

However, domestic spinners are staring at a long recovery road ahead, with the Covid-19 pandemic leading to shutdown of manufacturing facilities and retail outlets, along with supply-chain disruptions at various places.