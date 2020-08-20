Year-to-date fertiliser consumption in Telangana doubles to 1.6 lakh tonnes

With irrigation facilities increasing the acreage in the kharif season, the consumption of fertilisers in Telangana has doubled.

As on today, farmers in the State have procured about 16 lakh tonnes of fertilisers for the kharif season, against eight lakh tonnes consumed as of the same day last year.

Against the season normal of 1.03 crore acres, the State is likely to grow crops over 1.4 crore acres, resulting in the additional demand for fertilisers.

The State consumed a total of 14.48 lakh tonnes in the last kharif. This year, the demand has been pegged at 22.3 lakh tonnes, owing to increase in the acreage.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and Agriculture Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy to meet the Union Agriculture Minister and ask for additional supplies of fertilisers.

“Fertiliser supplies have been hit because of incessant rains and the Covid-19 pandemic. Our farmers would require more fertilisers this season. Explain the situation to the Union Minister and ask him to release more supplies to the State,” the Chief Minister said.