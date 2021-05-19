Year’s highest volume catalogued for sale at Coonoor tea auctions

The rising trend seen in the offer for the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association in the recent weeks continues this week with 24.03 lakh kg being offered for Sale 20 to be held on Thursday and Friday.

This is the highest volume offered for any auction so far this calendar.

It is as much as 1.14 lakh kg more than the offer for the previous Sale.

It is some 71,000 kg more than the hitherto highest volume of 23.32 lakh kg offered three weeks ago.

This week’s high volume includes some teas unsold in previous auctions but most volume is fresh arrival of the teas manufactured with the green leaf plucked after the recent unseasonal but favourable rains.

Of the 24.03 lakh kg offered for this week’s auctions, as much as 22.64 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 1.39 lakh kg orthodox variety. In the leaf tea counter, only 99,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 16.47 lakh kg, CTC. Among the dust tea, only 40,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 6.17 lakh kg, CTC. In all, 17.46 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 6.57 lakh kg, Dust grades.

“The green tea of Pascoes Woodlands topped the entire auctions last week when Komal Enterprises bought it for ₹ 301 a kg”, Ravichandran Broos, General Manager of Paramount Tea Marketing, who auctioned this tea, told BusinessLine.

Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹ 270, Kairbetta ₹ 240, Nonsuch Orthodox ₹ 233, Glendale ₹ 226, Havukal ₹ 225 and Chamraj ₹ 223. Among CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹ 245, Crosshill Estate Special ₹ 218 and Hittakkal Estate ₹ 206.

Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹ 100-103 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹ 160-191 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹ 105-111 and for the best grades, ₹ 161-206.