Yellow, orange weather alerts for Central India from today

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
An orange alert with respect to lightning and thunderstorms is valid over parts of Central India across the meteorological subdivisions of West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh for two days from today (Tuesday) with a probable extension to the South-West over Wednesday.
‘Orange’ alert is a message to the public to stay prepared for inclement weather while the lower grade ‘yellow’ alert requires them to be on the watch and await updates. On Tuesday, only West Madhya Pradesh is under yellow alert while the rest is under orange alert with no alert issued for Madhya Maharashtra.
Winter storm cripples life in Texas; millions without power supply
On Wednesday, all the met subdivisions plus Marathawada adjoining Madhya Maharashtra too is brought under orange alert. Additionally, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka join the list under yellow alert the same day as the inclement weather zone shifts further to the South from Central India.
On Thursday, the alert is lowered to yellow for West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh while the contiguous Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, and North Interior Karnataka slips under the elevated warning protocol under orange alert, the IMD said.
Isolated rain will take place on Friday over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Maharashtra as the first wave of unseasonal thunderstorms subside over the region. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the gateway to the wave emerging from the Bay of Bengal, have been receiving moderate to heavy rains already.
A prevailing feeble western disturbance will continue to cause isolated rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand for three days from Tuesday, the IMD said. An Avalanche Warning Bulletin from the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment put Leh, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and East Sikkim under low danger (partly unsafe conditions, small triggering possible along extreme slops, move with care).
But North Sikkim is under elevated medium level danger in the warning valid until this evening (unsafe conditions, triggering possible from the most avalanche-prone slopes and may reach the valley in medium size. Avoid movement on slopes. Routes should be selected with care. Observe caution during valley movement and evacuate from unprotected settlements on/near the avalanche paths.)
Back to the plains of North-West India, dense to very dense fog is likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Wednesday morning and the IMD hinted at a reduction in intensity and spatial coverage thereafter. Warmer night temperatures may continue over the plains for next four to five days.
