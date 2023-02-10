E-grocery start-up Zepto on Friday launched a farmer engagement programme, a one-of-its-kind app “Zepto Bloom” for farmers, digitising all processes right from sowing to selling.

The app will aid farmers who sell on Zepto to streamline their supplies and yields. To start with, Zepto will onboard 300 farmers from Maharashtra on the app.

The app is a one-stop solution catering to the holistic range of farmers’ needs — from tracking the crop cycle (sowing to harvesting) to receiving seamless payments on the sale of the produce, a statement from the company said.

Farmers to choose options

Collection centres placed across villages will enable farmers to sell their produce directly through the app without the hassle of price auctions or lengthy credit transactions with buyers in the market. The app will help farmers choose their trade destination with complete visibility of prices for their produce. Beyond this, they will have access to agronomist support at the time of production, clarity on demand and grading aligned to the harvesting period, assured buyback, and on-ground support.

Vinay Dhanani, Chief Operating Officer, Zepto said, “More than 50 per cent of Zepto’s orders comprise fresh fruits and vegetables, making it one of our strongest categories. It is our deep relationship with the farmer community and our ability to help them realise the best potential for their yields, that has made it possible for us to meet this soaring demand.”

Currently, Zepto sources directly from over a thousand farmers from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This year, the company plans to extend its farmer network to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand through its Zepto Bloom Programme.

Srinibas Swain, Senior Vice-President, Business Head for Fresh Category, said, “Through this programme and our app, we aim to build industry-best supply chain practices and ensure transparency in the process.”