Tech-driven agriculture company Zetta Farms has expanded its operations in Assam by leasing the 7,000-acre Bakahola Tea Estate and two associated tea factories under the Assam Tea Corporation Ltd (ATCL) umbrella. This move will enhance Zetta’s tea manufacturing capacity to 3.5 million kg annually.

As part of the partnership, Zetta will manage the operations of Bakahola’s tea estates for ten years, Rituraj Sharma, Co-founder, Zetta Farms, told businessline. Zetta will take care of the operational costs and share revenues from made teas, he said.

Rituraj Sharma, Co-founder, Zetta Farms

The company expects to leverage technologies such as drones and satellite imagery for its operations besides growing seasonal crops such as mustard, rajma and linseed in the uncultivated parts of the estates to maximise cash flows, Sharma said. Zetta will leverage the expertise of RPG Tea in managing the tea gardens, he added.

“We are proud to invest in infrastructure that not only enhances tea production but also empowers the local community through education and improved living conditions. By blending tradition with innovation, we are prepared to create a thriving and inclusive future for all stakeholders involved,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by tea cultivators in Assam, Sharma said Zetta has invested significantly in the development of critical infrastructure, creating a transformative ripple effect across the region. The initiatives undertaken by Zetta Farms extend beyond production enhancements to the establishment of modern school infrastructure to provide children in the farming community access to quality education, he said.

Prabhat Bejbaruah, General Manager of Bakahola Tea Private Limited, expressed optimism over the collaboration, citing the expertise of key personnel such as Sharma, Chetan Joshi, and Vishnu Upadhyay.

Zetta currently sells bulk teas to customers like RPG Tea, Jaipur Chakki, WaghBakri and ITC, among others, and soon plans to have its own tea brand, Sharma said.

Across about 16,000 acres in 12 states, the company grows crops such as paddy, sugarcane, coffee and tea, among others. It clocked a revenue of Rs 57 crore in financial year 2023 and more than Rs 68 crore in the current financial year, Sharma said.