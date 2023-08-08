Zetta Farms, which has projects dedicated to sustainable fruit and vegetable farming, has expanded its portfolio with a 1,000-acre tea estate in Assam.

A media statement said this project marks Zetta Farms’ entry into the tea industry, and represents a strategic move by it to create a sustainable tea production model. Zetta Farms has leveraged its own profits to develop and acquire the tea estate, it said.

Quoting Rituraj Sharma, Founder of Zetta Farms, the statement said: “Amidst Assam’s tea-rich heritage and promising growth in the tea industry, Zetta Farms’ 1000-acre tea estate stands as a remarkable venture. With Assam producing nearly 700 million kg of tea annually and accounting for around half of India’s tea production, we are thrilled to be a part of this flourishing landscape. Our goal is to introduce teas of unparalleled quality that embody the essence of Assam’s rich flavour and culture while fostering sustainable practices that benefit both nature and local communities. We are diligently working towards changing how the sector operates to make it self-sustainable in the long run.”

End-to-end approach

Zetta Farms will be actively involved in every aspect, from cultivation and growth to selling and marketing. This end-to-end approach of Zetta Farms maintains complete control over the quality of the tea produced, the statement said.

Zetta Farms’ tea estate project aims to support local communities by creating employment opportunities and fostering skill development. The company’s dedication to corporate social responsibility and community welfare further strengthens its position as a responsible and progressive player in the tea industry, it added.