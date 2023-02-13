Zuari Farm Hub has entered into a strategic collaboration with WayCool, a food and agritech platform providing agri solutions for all farm needs.

A press statement said the collaboration aimed at creating value for farmers and stakeholders and the farm needs that will be taken care of are quality crop nutrition, crop protection, sustainable impact to farmers, and developing a unique package of practices to drive traditional farming methods towards scientific farming technologies.

While WayCool’s AI-driven ‘phygital’ farmer engagement platform -- Outgrow -- will be an added asset to Zuari, the latter’s in depth expertise will further strengthen WayCool’s agri input portfolio, it said.

‘Superior protection’

Quoting Madan Pandey, MD of Zuari Farm Hub, it said: “We aim to create value for farmers and stakeholders by providing integrated agri solutions to all farm needs, and with our motto we have successfully tapped a network of 20 lakh farmers through our retail stores – Jai Kisaan Junction -- across 500 locations in the states of Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

The partnership with WayCool will call for superior crop protection, access to micronutrients, soil conditioners, crop care products, and many others backed by the power of technology, leading to making agriculture sustainable and profitable for farmers.

“Zuari FarmHub is particularly excited to collaborate in the area of deep tech of Waycool where solutions could be made affordable to farmers thereby achieving huge scale through greater levels of adoption. The IoT, AI Crop Health, and assaying product iGrade could be unique to farmers for improving his income and productivity.”

Sanjay Dasari, Co-founder of WayCool Foods, said, “WayCool aims to address the growing agri needs of the country, while also helping farmers make profits. With this background, we are immensely pleased with our association with Zuari Farm Hub and we are confident that this collaboration will serve fruitful to the farmers, besides adding value to our efforts to transform the food value chain.”

N Sendhil Kumar, Head (Outgrow and Farmer Engagement) WayCool Foods, said, “We are delighted to welcome Zuari Farm Hub to our partner network, and we look forward to our farmers gaining one-stop access to high-quality inputs combined with technology solutions of WayCool.

With this MoU, Zuari Farm Hub’s products will be made available to farmers, while their soil test services will have expanded footprints through the efforts of our Certified Outgrow Crop Advisors, Outgrow Network Partners, and digital campaigns of Outgrow. Besides this, our farmer network will also get the opportunity to access a unique package of practices to various crops.”

