Agri solutions provider Zuari Farmhub Ltd (ZFHL) launched its nano fertilizers — Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Nano Shakti Nano DAP — on Wednesday.

ZFHL said it had received approval for manufacturing nano fertilizers such as nano urea and nano DAP from the Indian government, vide Gazette of India notification dated 29th November, 2023. These nano fertilizers are designed to boost crop yields and improve soil health.

Zuari Farmhub has developed the nano fertilizers in collaboration with The Energy and Research Institute (TERI) using cutting-edge green nano bio-technology. Nano fertilizers are nano-sized nutrient particles that are readily absorbed by plants, leading to superior nutrient utilisation and reduced wastage.

These nano fertilizers will be exclusively marketed by Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) under the brand name Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti. This move will ensure widespread accessibility of this technology to farmers throughout the country.

“The development of nano fertilizers is a testament to the transformative power of green nano bio-technology. TERI’s expertise in this field, coupled with Zuari Farmhub’s commitment to sustainable agriculture, has resulted in a technology that can revolutionise Indian agriculture. This collaboration represents a significant step towards a greener future for the agri inputs industry” said Madan Pandey, Managing Director of ZFHL in a statement.

Several advantages

Compared to conventional fertilizers, these advanced fertilizers offer several compelling advantages such as enhanced nutrient uptake, increased crop yields and reduced fertilizer usage among others, the company said. Also, there are no chances of fertilizer run-offs into the nearby water sources, hence avoiding adverse health and environmental impact.

Nano fertilizers require significantly less application compared to traditional fertilizers, leading to substantial cost savings for farmers and a reduced environmental footprint. Also, the improved nutrient uptake translates to demonstrably higher crop yields, empowering farmers to maximise their output and income, the company said.