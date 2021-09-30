Aided by base effect, core sector output grows 11.6% in August

Aided by some base effect and strong show on coal, cement and natural gas sectors, the eight core industries' output grew 11.6 per cent in August this year, official data released on Thursday showed.

This was better than 9.9 per cent growth seen for the eight core industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity—in the previous month.

In August last year, mainly due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the core sector industries output had contracted 6.9 per cent.

The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the index of industrial production (IIP).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has revised downwards the May 2021 output growth to 16.4 per cent from the provisional level of 16.8 per cent earlier.

On the sectoral front, for August 2021, Coal output saw growth of 20.6 per cent ( 3.6 per cent in August last year); crude oil contracted 2.3 per cent ( -6.3 per cent in August 2020); natural gas grew 20.6 per cent ( -9.5 per cent); refinery products grew 9.1 per cent (-19.1 per cent); fertilisers contracted 3.1 per cent (7.3 per cent); steel output grew 5.1 per cent (0.5 per cent).

While cement output grew robust 36.3 per cent (contraction of 14.5 per cent), electricity generation jumped 15.3 per cent (-1.8 per cent).

Commenting on the latest core data, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings said that the core sector continues to be driven by base effect and noted that IIP growth is expected to be 11-12 per cent this month.

“On the whole core sector growth rate is encouraging as it points to further acceleration during the course of the year as the government gets down to spending more as indicated to all ministries. Also private sector investment in some pockets would increase leading to maintenance of the tempo “ends, Sabnavis told BusinessLine.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA, said that Core sector growth has accelerated for the second consecutive month, despite a normalising base, although the 11.6 per cent August 2021 print “modestly trailed our expectations led by cement.”

The pickup in the YoY core sector growth to 11.6 per cent in August 2021 from 9.9 per cent in the previous month benefitted from the lull in rains, which supported the growth in coal, cement and electricity, as well as higher mobility that propped up the growth in petroleum refinery products, she said.

Core output displayed a heartening 3.9 per cent rise in August 2021 relative to the pre-covid period of August 2019, led by all the sub-sectors except refinery products and crude oil.

“Although core sector growth has improved, the weaker trends in auto production are likely to weigh upon the manufacturing output in August 2021, resulting in an IIP growth of around 11-12%, similar to the July 2021 print”, she said.