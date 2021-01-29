Air passenger travel, aircraft movement expected to reach pre-Covid levels in early 2021: Economic Survey

Content creators mean business
Air passenger travel and aircraft movements are predicted to reach pre-Covid levels in early 2021 as a result of swift and decisive interventions and effective measures put in place by the government, the Economic Survey 2020-21, which was tabled in Parliament on Friday, said.
Domestic passenger flights remained suspended between March 25 and May 24 last year due to the pandemic. When domestic flying started on May 25, airlines were allowed to operate only 33 per cent of their pre-Covid flights. Currently, domestic airlines are allowed to operate up to 80 per cent of their pre-Covid flights.
According to the Survey, the turnaround can be attributed to a number of steps put in place including ensuring 24x7 operations of cargo terminal facilities, with suitable health safety measures, incentivising early clearage of air cargo warehouses at airports to leave clear passage for essential shipments and international medical and personal protection equipment essentials being were made available.
The Survey adds that despite the severe challenges posed by Covid-19, the aviation industry persevered through the crisis and demonstrated long-term resilience.
It adds that India is expected to become the third largest overall aviation market (including domestic and international traffic) by fiscal year 2025.
Cargo took the lead in transporting life-critical supplies to the remotest corners of India under the government’s Lifeline UDAN initiative and also in handling imports of essential medical supplies with the amount carried by air increasing from under 0.5 lakh tonnes in April 2020 to over 2 lakh tonnes in November 2020, data provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.
DGCA data also shows that over two lakh tonnes of cargo was carried by air between September and November 2020.
