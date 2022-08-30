Air travel by LTC: Centre issues instructions to employees

The Centre has come out with fresh guidelines for air tickets for Leave Travel Concession by employees following the disinvestment of Air India.

In a missive to all Central Ministries and Departments, the government has said, the Department of Expenditure’s circular from June regarding air travel on government duty will also be applicable for air travel for LTC.

In all cases of air travel in respect of LTC, air tickets shall be purchased only from the three Authorised Travel Agents (ATAs) namely: Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited, Ashok Travels and Tours and Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation.

Flight and fare

“Government employees are to choose flight having the Best Available Fare on their entitled travel class which is the cheapest fare available, preferably for Non-stop flight in a given slot, mentioned below, at the time of booking,” said the office memorandum, adding that they are to retain the print-out of the concerned web page of the ATAs having flight and fare details for the purpose of the settlement of the LTC claims.

Employees are encouraged to book flight tickets at least 21 days prior to the intended date of travel on LTC, to avail the most competitive fares and minimise burden on the exchequer, the circular further said, adding that they should also avoid unnecessary cancellations.

“While tickets may be arranged by the office through the travel agent, employees are encouraged to make ticket booking digitally through the Self Booking Tool/online booking website/portal of these three ATAs only,” it further said.

For applying for an advance for LTC, government employees entitled for air travel, can seek advance with the print-out of the concerned webpage of authorised travel agency at least 30 days prior to the intended date of journey.