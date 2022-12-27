The airbag market is expected to register a compounded annual growth rate of 25-30 per cent over next four years to touch ₹6,000-₹7,000 crore by FY27 from the current level of nearly ₹2,500 crore due to the mandatory increase in number of airbags in vehicles, said a study by ICRA

The study pointed out that ₹1,000-1,500 crore will be spent in the next 12-18 months for capacity enhancements and localisation.

Initially, only one airbag per car (for driver) was mandatory. However, this has been increased to two airbags (in front) for category M1 vehicles (vehicles that can seat up to eight passengers and weigh less than 3.5 tonnes) manufactured from January 01, 2022.

For M1 category vehicles that will be manufactured from October 1, 2023, two side airbags and two side curtain airbags have been mandated. This has been done to prevent torso injury for people occupying front-row outboard seating positions and prevent head injury for people occupying the outboard seating positions.

The mandatory content per vehicle for airbag manufacturers is expected to rise from ₹3,000-₹4,000 presently to ₹8,000-₹10,000 by October 1, 2023.

The airbag industry currently imports 60- 70 per cent of its components, primarily from overseas parents/venture partners, with the inflator constituting about 50 per cent of the total airbag cost, while cushion and other components account for the rest.

ICRA has also pointed out that unless there is an adequate backward integration for the incremental airbags expected to be produced, the import content would only increase further.

“The average number of airbags per car sold is about three currently, and this is expected to increase significantly post the mandatory implementation of six airbags per car from October 1, 2023. The cost for OEMs could increase further depending on modifications required in cars’ structural changes and deployment of additional sensors,” said Vinutaa S, Vice President and Sector Head, of ICRA.

