Airtel Payments Bank partners IndusInd Bank to offer fixed deposit facility to customers

Airtel Payments Bank (APB) has partnered IndusInd Bank to launch fixed deposits. The move will enable customers book fixed deposits starting from ₹500 up to ₹1.9 lakh within minutes through a seamless digital journey on the Airtel Thanks app.

With this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank’s savings account customer will get an interest rate of up to 6.5 per cent p.a. and senior citizens will get an additional 0.5 per cent on all fixed deposits.

Customers can book multiple FDs for a fixed duration of either 1, 2 or 3 years. Customers can dissolve an FD before the maturity date through the Airtel Thanks app, and no penalty or processing fee will be charged on pre-mature withdrawals. The invested amount will be credited back to linked account within minutes.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan - Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said , “A key ask from our customers was the need for a fixed deposit solution to go with our convenient payments bank proposition. We are delighted to partner with IndusInd Bank to offer fixed deposits facility to our customers. Fixed deposits are a great option for users who look for secure and risk-free investment options and an important addition to our growing bouquet of simple, secure and rewarding digital solutions .”

Charu Mathur, Head - Digital Banking & Strategy, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with Airtel Payments Bank, to bring forth a fully digital process of booking fixed deposits through the ‘Airtel Thanks’ mobile application. With this collaboration, we will now offer a third benefit which is of a seamless application journey. We believe, this proposition will witness substantial traction among customers across the country, and provide them with a comprehensive solution to their investment needs.”