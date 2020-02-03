Economy

Ajit Kumar named Chairman of CBIC

Updated on February 03, 2020

M Ajit Kumar, a 1984 batch IRS officer hailing from Kozhikode, has been appointed as Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). He was earlier a Member (Administration and Vigilance) in CBIC.

In his 36-year career, he has worked in many capacities in the department including Directorate of Vigilance in New Delhi; Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Mumbai; Principal Chief Commissioner of GST Zone for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs zones in Chennai.

Ajit Kumar is a recipient of the World Customs Organisation certificate of merit for the year 2019, says a release from Chennai Customs.

