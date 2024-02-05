The textile sector has expressed concern over the introduction of a new clause in the Income Tax Act, 1961 in the interim Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal on payment for goods provided by Micro and Small Enterprises (MSME) by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Presenting the interim Budget, the Finance Minister said the Centre was introducing Section 43B(H) of the Income Tax Act, which would ensure payment towards the goods supplied by MSMEs within 45 days. This is as per provisions provided under Section 15 of the MSMED Act, 2006 to ensure prompt payments so that MSMEs will not be affected by delays in any fund flow issues.

Flagging the industry’s concern, the Tamilnadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) has written to the Finance and MSME ministries saying this new clause has created a panic among suppliers and buyers in the textile value chain. “Even though, the decision to introduce Section 43B(H), to the Income Tax Act 1961, … many buyers, who have been receiving the goods / supplies hitherto with a flexibility of payment period as agreed upon between both the parties, are now hesitant to accept the goods, when the payment terms are limited to 45 days only,” the association said.

Accepted terms

In certain trades in the textile industry, the payment period has been accepted by the supplier as well as the buyer as 90 days and transactions have been going on smoothly without any issues. Suppliers and buyers feel that a period of 90 days will be necessary to get the payment considering the nature of the goods which undergo further value-addition through other processes, TASMA said.

Hence, it urged the Finance Minister to amend the clause allowing 90 days for the settlement of payment with MSMEs. “If this cannot be introduced as a General Amendment to the Act, it can be considered restrictively for the textile industry alone suitably, considering the ongoing business practices …,” the association said.

