Alstom partners with APSSDC for skill development

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

Inaugurates pilot programme to train 30 engineers, offer employment

Alstom has started training of the first batch of young diploma engineers, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in Sri City.

Under the SKILL AP initiative by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, this programme will upskill 30 diploma engineers from across the State and make them industry ready.

“Alstom’s Sri City unit is a state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility in the Asia-Pacific region, where technically advanced metro trainsets are being developed for Indian and international customers. We applaud APSSDC’s efforts in curating this programme, and are happy to onboard some of these young minds,” said Alain Spohr, Managing Director, India and South Asia, Alstom.

The 45-day training programme will include classroom training on technical skills, employee health and Safety (EHS), Quality fundamentals, railway safety and an introduction to Alstom’s operations.

Post this, the participants will be assessed, and qualified ones will be shortlisted for a job opportunity at Alstom.

The company is also looking forward to engage with 50 more diploma engineers through this programme by March 2021.

