The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of Prione Business Services Private Limited (PBSPL) by Amazon Asia-Pacific Resources Private Limited (AAPRPL).

The matter pertains to AAPRPL’s proposed acquisition of 66 per cent of PBSPL’s equity shares.

AAPRPL is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc (ACI).

ACI is the ultimate parent entity of the Amazon group. AAPRPL does not undertake any business activity in India. However, ACI has indirect subsidiaries either registered in India or with business operations in the country.

PBSPL is an Indian-owned company, controlled by the Hober Mallow Trust, which holds 76 per cent of the share capital. AAPRPL already owns 23 per cent of PBSPL’s share capital, while Amazon Eurasia Holdings S.a.r.l. owns one per cent, an official release said.

PBSPL offers services tailored to help small and medium businesses (SMB) run their online businesses, including digital cataloguing, advertising, training and consulting, advisory and value-added services, and adopting digital payments.

It has a wholly owned subsidiary, Cloudtail India Private Limited (CT).

CT is engaged in B2C retail business in India, and offers products for sale on the online marketplace www.amazon.in, operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited. CT is also engaged in wholesale (B2B) trading of products through online and offline channels, the release added.