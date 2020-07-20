Amazon Global Selling program crosses $2 billion in cumulative exports

Cumulative exports through Indian sellers on the Amazon Global Selling program launched in 2015 have crossed the $2-billion mark.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana emerged as the top States with the most e-commerce exporters. Product categories such as Home, Health and Personal Care, Apparel, Jewellery and Kitchen continued to witness high demand in 2019.

Amazon Global Selling program enables more than 60,000 Indian exporters to sell ‘Made in India’ products to customers worldwide through its 15 international websites in countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, The Netherlands, Turkey, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

MSME push

In 2019, more than 800 Indian MSMEs on the programme surpassed $1,31, 375 (₹1 crore) in e-commerce exports sales.

“I would like to congratulate all the MSMEs who have been working with Amazon to take their locally manufactured products, global. The MSME sector is a major job creator and the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing over 28 per cent to India’s GDP and about 48 per cent to the country’s exports. They will continue to play a critical role in the country’s economic revival and help overcome the current pandemic. Exports are a key priority for the Government and we are focused on supporting the Indian MSMEs be more successful in the international markets and increasing the MSMEs’ share of exports to 60 per cent,” said Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, at the unveiling of the 3rd edition of Amazon India ‘Exports Digest 2020.’

Requesting Amazon leaders to classify exporters into MSMEs and further classify them under various heads like Agro, Handloom and Handicrafts, Rural and Tribal, Honey, Bio-fuels etc, Gadkari urged them use their international exposure and expertise to assist them to plan, design, package, market and deliver on time; especially agro MSMEs.

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head Amazon India, said, “We are excited with the rapid growth being witnessed by Indian MSMEs and brands on Amazon Global Selling. It took the program three years to hit cumulative exports of $1 billion and it has grown 100 per cent to hit the next $1 billion in less than 18 months, to cross the $2 billion milestone in cumulative exports from India. The program is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. We are excited to build a strong foundation for MSMEs to realize their export potential and contribute to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We will continue to make exports easy for Indian entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes and fulfil our pledge of enabling $10 billion in e-commerce exports by 2025.”

Top Indian brands

In 2019, several Indian entrepreneurs and businesses including Skillmatics (STEM toys), Wow Skincare (Hair and Beauty), California Design Den (Bed Linens), Chandrakala Creations (Indian Fashion), Aheli (Jewelry), SVA Organics (Herbal products) emerged as globally successful brands in international markets.

Several large brands such as Amul, Dabur, Himalaya, Titan and Fabindia are also part of Amazon’s Global Selling program, said Gopal Pillai, Vice-President, Seller Services at Amazon India.

On Prime Day sale, Indian exporters witnessed 72 per cent YoY increase in total units sold; on Black Friday sale, Indian exporters witnessed 76 per cent YoY increase in total units sold and on Cyber Monday sale, Indian exporters witnessed 55 per cent YoY increase in total units sold.