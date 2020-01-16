Amazon not doing a favour by investing additional $1 billion in India, says Goyal

Mi Mix Alpha: A wrap-around display concept from Xiaomi
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
Indicating the government’s growing impatience with the tussle between e-commerce giants and domestic traders and shop-owners over malpractices such as deep discounting and predatory pricing, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that Amazon was not doing a great favour to the country by investing $1 billion.
“They may have put in a billion dollars but then if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year then they jolly well have to finance that billion dollars….So it’s not as if they are doing a great favour to India when they invest a billion dollars,” Goyal said on Thursday at the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and ORF.
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday, pledged $1 billion in new investments to help take small Indian businesses online, in what can be interpreted as an attempt to remove the growing perception that the company is against the interests of small players.
Indian brick and mortar retailers and traders, including the influential Confederation of All India Traders, have been accusing e-commerce biggies such as Amazon and Flipkart of breaching foreign direct investment rules and engaging in deep discounting, predatory pricing, inventory control and a biased seller system.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recently launched a probe into Amazon and Flipkart to look into allegations and whether the companies discriminate against small sellers. The Minister said that the allegations were an area of concern for every Indian.
“Our government has allowed e-commerce entities to come to India under the marketplace model. As long as everyone follows the rules, we welcome e-commerce in India and they are happy to trade and serve the people of India,” Goyal added.
India’s e-commerce market is expected to grow from an estimated $39 billion in 2017 to $150 billion in 2022, according to a joint report by industry body Nasscom and consultants PWC.
It may or may not come to India, but for now, this one-of-a-kind phone defies imagination
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...