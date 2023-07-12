Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has joined with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create Mission Start Ab, a first-of-its-kind series that will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth.

The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.

With India as one of the world’s largest and most vibrant start-up ecosystems, this wholly Made-In-India series also brings together three renowned investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills.

Drivers of social change

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India, said, “I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This captivating series will serve as a powerful platform, showcasing the inspiring stories of those driving social change through innovation.”

He expressed optimism that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. “Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation’s grassroots innovation ecosystem”, Sood said.

Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India, said, “Our mission at Prime Video has always been to be a force for-good, and an enabler of India’s economy – directly and indirectly. We are incredibly proud to partner with the Office of the PSA, Government of India and bring to life Mission Start Ab, a path-breaking series.”

Alia Bhatt, who dons multiple hats – that of a popular actor, a successful entrepreneur, and an investor too, was also present at the event to talk about her journey as an entrepreneur.

“While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing,“ she said.

This initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab can have a far-reaching impact on the country’s growing start-up ecosystem, she added.