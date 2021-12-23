AMEP index dips in Nov as economic recovery loses steam

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Acuité Ratings & Research said its proprietary, AMEP (Acuité Macroeconomic Performance) index, fell to 111 in November 2021 from a post-Covid peak of 124.9 in October 2021, showing a loss in the momentum of economic recovery as the pent up and festive consumption demand dropped in intensity.
The credit rating agency observed that after expansion in two consecutive months, the AMEP index fell, indicating a loss in momentum of economic recovery in November.
“The contraction of the index sequentially by 11.2 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) is partly driven by seasonality. However, the magnitude of deceleration is higher than the average of around 6.5 per cent recorded in the last two years in November,” the agency said in a statement.
Out of 16 indicators covered by the AMEP index, only five posted a sequential expansion in November (vs. 14 in October), while 11 saw a contraction, highlighting a slowdown in the breadth of economic recovery.
Also read: ‘Policy support key to sustain recovery’
Acuité observed that the decline in the index was primarily driven by a weak trend in tractor sales, e-way bills, auto sales, exports, and power generation. “...a healthy traction is visible in indicators such as passenger freight, PMI manufacturing, GST collections, employment, and credit growth,” it said.
The agency observed that tractor as well as well as two-wheeler sales, a key harbinger for a recovery in rural demand, recorded a significant contraction amid excess and unseasonal rains in some pockets of the country along with delayed harvest in Kharif crops which impeded cash accruals and thereby, fresh purchases.
On the other hand, the shortage of semiconductors has crippled the entire supply chain weighing on auto sector which thwarted festive season sale.
Nevertheless, demand for high contact services sector has been witnessing a strong resurgence of late, Acuité said.
The agency assessed that continued drop in Covid cases, advancement in vaccinations coupled with festive boost and vengeance demand has remained growth supportive in Q3 (October-December) FY22, so far.
For FY22, Acuité continues to retain its GDP growth forecast at 10 per cent, albeit some downside risks from new virus mutations, supply chain disruptions and the risk of volatile capital flows arising from faster policy normalisation in some of the major economies.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...