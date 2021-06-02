Amusement parks body writes to PM to save industry from pandemic-induced crisis

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address concerns of the Covid pandemic hit amusement parks segment and bail them out of the current crisis.

The Indian theme park and amusement park sector contributes significantly to the local economy as well as tourism while giving new avenues of entertainment. Now, this industry turnover is sinking, the association said.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Rajeev Jalnapurkar, Chairman of IAAPI, it requested the PM to consider significant factors like fiscal statutory compliance deadlines, reduction of effective rate of interest on loans from financial institutions, complete GST holiday for 12 months and moratorium of 12 months on payments to financial institutions along with other measures. These include fiscal support for salaries, waiver of the custom duties on import of spare parts and to advise States to facilitate “Amusement Manufacturing Hub” under “Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” to manufacture amusement rides, equipment, automation, electronics and spares by providing incentives to encourage the industry.

IAAPI is a major part of the travel, tourism and hospitality sector as amusement parks in India attract more than 3 crore visitors annually. The segment is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 17.5 per cent with annual revenue of approximately ₹1,700 crore , providing direct employment to over 75,000 people.

Amusement parks contribute nearly 40 per cent of the total leisure industry turnover which are key drivers of growth among the service sector in India. Approximately, 30-35 per cent visitors are outstation visitors and thus a major source of tourism.

Jalnapurkar said the amusement industry, which is an integral part of the Indian tourism industry, is still in its nascent stage and in the prevailing turbulent environment, it needs the support of the Government now more than ever to tide over this crisis.

This industry which is taking baby steps in India got suddenly hit by the pandemic, and is running out of working capital and is finding it difficult to meet its financial obligations such as staff salaries, advance tax, GST, PF, ESI and other State levies, loan interest and instalment payments, the letter said.