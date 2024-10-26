Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has entered into a significant agreement with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) to enhance energy efficiency in the state.

The agreement was signed late evening on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu. The CM directed EESL and all state departments to showcase energy efficiency measures for other segments as well, the statement said.

In a high-level meeting held on Friday, Naidu reviewed the ongoing projects in the department of Energy, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, Housing, Municipal & Urban Development and Women & Child Development.

According to an official release, the partnership aims to deliver energy-saving benefits to 1,50,000 low-income houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by providing high-efficiency appliances.

Under the terms of the agreement, each of the targeted PMAY homes will receive energy-efficient solutions, including four LED bulbs, two Batten Tubelights, and two 5-star BLDC fans, ensuring substantial reductions in energy consumption for beneficiaries. EESL is taking the lead on procurement and distribution, in line with its mission to promote affordable, energy-efficient solutions across India.