The Andhra Pradesh government will be signing 340 MoUs involving a total investment of ₹13-lakh crore.

The MoUs will be executed today and tomorrow, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the inaugural session of the two-day ‘Global Investors Summit 2023’ which began here today.

The MoUs will be inked with many industries including Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Jindal Group, Sri Cements, Aditya Birla Group, and NTPC, among others, Reddy said.

The State has abundant natural resources, good infrastructure and policies for ease of doing business, the Chief Minister added.

The four pillars of development policy will be greenification, logistics, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.

Assuring full support to industry, the Chief Minister said, “We are just a phone call away. Visakhapatnam will also be the Executive Capital of the State and I will be personally moving here shortly in the days to come.”