Tech giant Google has opposed Fortnite-maker Epic Games’ impleadment application before the NCLAT in the Android appeal case, asserting that this move was an “opportunistic attempt” by the American video game and software developer to “exploit Google’s platforms” and abuse the legal process.

North Carolina-headquartered Epic Games Inc has ‘no locus’ to intervene in the present Android appeal proceedings before the NCLAT, and an applicant can be impleaded only if it is able to demonstrate that it is a necessary or proper party to the proceedings, said Google in its preliminary reply filed with the tribunal on Wednesday.

Epic’s claims that it has been adversely affected by Google’s alleged conduct has also been rejected by Google. The tech giant noted that Epic’s assertions regarding harm arising out of Google’s business model are “misguided” and “incorrect”.

Epic has not been restricted by Google in any many manner in its ability to propagate its app store and apps, according to Google’s preliminary reply to the NCLAT.

To buttress this point, Google has highlighted that according to Epic’s own application, it is the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) that have chosen not to pre-install its applications and games onto their devices (with no interference from Google), despite having partnered with manufacturers such as Samsung.

It is a conscious decision by the OEMs to not pre-install Epic’s offerings on their devices, which cannot be attributed to Google, said the tech giant in its preliminary reply to the NCLAT.

“In any event, Epic’s own website indicates that its popular games such as Fortnite can be played on Android smartphones through sideloading. This is in contrast to the iOS ecosystem, which does not even allow such sideloading, and instead requires users to download third-party apps and have high-speed Internet connection to play Epic’s games on their iOS devices,” Google submitted.

Fortnite, created by Epic Games, is one of the world’s largest online video games with over 350 million accounts.

Google also submitted that Epic has no locus because (i) it is not an informant in terms of Section 19(1)(a) of Competition Act 2002; (ii) it was not a party to the proceedings before the CCI underlying the Appeal and (iii) it is not a proper or necessary party to the Appeal.

Google also highlighted that Epic had never requested the CCI to make it a party to the proceedings, despite having raised an issue regarding Google’s alleged conduct in other jurisdictions.

Even if Epic’s inputs were essential to the adequate adjudication of the case, it is only practical that unrelated parties (such as Epic) be afforded an opportunity to present its views only at the stage of investigation by the Director General, Google has submitted. Otherwise, NCLAT would be stuck hearing hundreds of third parties on their views of the subject of anti-competitive practices of an enterprise, Google added.

“Allowing applications such as the one preferred by Epic would not only set a bad precedent, but also encourage third parties (such as the applicant) to misuse the process of NCLAT,” said Google.

Already, Epic Games Inc is locked in fierce legal battle with Google in the US Courts over allegation of anti-competitive practices by the latter tech giant. Epic Games, which is now one of the largest video game and software development company in the world, has also initiated litigation against Google in other jurisdictions, namely Australia and the United Kingdom.

Besides game development, Epic Games had few years back ventured into digital storefronts with the launch of the Epic Games Store, a digital distribution platform that offers a curated selection of games, as well as a revenue-sharing model that gives a larger cut of the profits to game developers.