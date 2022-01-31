Anicut Capital, an investment firm, has raised ₹ 140 crores from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for their second debt fund. The funds will be deployed through the second debt fund, Grand Anicut Fund-2(GAF-2), which closed recently at ₹875 crore.

The funds received from SIDBI is through the Fund of Funds for Start-ups (FFS) launched under the Start-up India Initiative of Govt of India in January 2015.

The ambitious ₹10,000 crore FFS forms a part of Union Budget Allocation and was launched to boost the growth of the start-up ecosystem in the country.

Managed by SIDBI, FFS contributes to the capital of SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) instead of investing directly into start-ups. Thus, the corpus received has been down-streamed directly from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Commenting on the fund raise, IAS Balamurugan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Anicut Capital, said, “I am pleased to collaborate with SIDBI for building the new age entrepreneurs of India. We are committed to encourage every aspiring idea and businesses in India that have the potential to self-sustain itself and generate more opportunities and employment within the communities it operates in.

We have recently closed our second debt fund and are enthused by the opportunity it provides us to translate the dreams into reality of many young enterprises. I congratulate SIDBI and Start-up India Initiative for such a visionary approach. The start-up scenario in India is very promising and we are humbled to be a part of it.”

Anicut’s 2nd debt fund closed recently after raising ₹875 crore with successful investments across 15+ growth and early-stage start-ups, with an average deal size of ₹15-100 crore.

GAF-2 has already invested over ₹580 crores in portfolio companies include start-ups such as Wow Momos, ASG Eye Care Hospital, Akna Medical (acquired by PharmEasy), B9 Beverages (Bira), Azure Hospitality, Kissflow and Wingreens of which BSB and Wingreens have already seen successful exits.