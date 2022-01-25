Anti-dumping duty imposed on ‘Axles for Trailers’ from China

The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘Axles for Trailers’ from China.

This duty will last for five years and ranges from $0.16 to $0.31 per kilogram depending on the producer and exporter from China. The anti-dumping duty will also apply on ‘Axles for Trailers’ in semi-knocked down/completely knocked down conditions i.e in an unassembled, unfinished or incomplete form, the revenue department has said.

Last year, the government had extended the levy of anti-dumping duty to even SKDs and CKDs after it was found that there was anti dumping duty circumvention through this route.

This latest move to impose anti-dumping duty for five more years follows the recommendation of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in October in its final findings of sunset review investigations for the imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of ‘Axles for Trailers’ imports from China.

It may be recalled that York Transport Equipment (India) Pvt Ltd had filed the petition seeking sunset review investigation. Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland are known to be among other domestic producers of ‘Axles for Trailers’.

The earlier anti dumping duty on ‘Axles for Trailers’ was imposed in 2016 and is due to end this month.

Based on the recommendations of the DGTR, the revenue department has now pegged the anti-dumping duty at $ 0.16 per kilogram on ‘Axles for Trailers’ imports from Guangdong Fuwa Heavy Industries Co Ltd. For all other producers from China or export from any Country other than China, the duty has been pegged at $0.31 per kilogram.