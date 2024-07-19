In India, the persistent issue of exam paper leaks has long undermined fair competition and meritocracy, causing widespread concern. This rampant problem, affecting millions of students and eroding public trust, now has a promising new solution. Mohali-based blockchain firm Antier has unveiled EduBlock Pro, an innovative blockchain powered platform designed to safeguard the integrity of examinations through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

The country’s education system has faced significant challenges with 41 reported cases of exam leaks across 15 States in the past five years, affecting nearly 1.4 crore job applicants. These incidents have delayed appointments and severely damaged public confidence in the system.

EduBlock Pro, Antier’s blockchain-powered platform, addresses this critical issue. It was recently deployed in a government recruitment exam for the Punjab State AIDS Control Society (PSACS), according to Antier.

“Our duty is to implement systems that transition towards machine-driven processes, eliminating emotional and human factors,” said Vikram R. Singh, Founder and CEO of Antier.

“Through blockchain, we aim to establish a de facto protocol for e-governance systems that are impartial and contribute to societal welfare. Our vision is to make India the Web3 capital of the world, providing fair and transparent solutions like EduBlock Pro for critical sectors such as education,” he said.

Multi-layered security

EduBlock Pro employs a multi-layered approach to security, beginning with encrypted student registration and secure question uploads. The exam board uses a public and private key infrastructure to lock and validate questions. On the exam day, invigilators decrypt and unlock papers for secure distribution.

Beyond preventing leaks, EduBlock Pro aligns with UNESCO’s Sustainable Development Goal 9, promoting inclusive industrialisation and resilient infrastructure. By ensuring fair and transparent assessment processes, the platform contributes to equitable governance in the education sector.

The successful implementation of EduBlock Pro in the PSACS hiring drive marks a significant milestone. Hundreds of candidates participated in the examination, confirming the system’s integrity, accuracy, and efficiency.

With high-profile exam leaks, such as the recent NEET-UG paper leak in Bihar, making headlines, solutions like EduBlock Pro offer a ray of hope. Education system observers note that these solutions not only secure exams but also help restore faith in the education system, ensuring a level-playing field for all students.

Antier, with a team of over 700 professionals and a track record of delivering more than 1,000 projects, stands as India’s largest blockchain development company. It is paving the way for a future where technology safeguards the pillars of education and fair recruitment.

EduBlock Pro exemplifies how blockchain can address real-world problems, potentially transforming the landscape of educational assessments in India and beyond, they added.