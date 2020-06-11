Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approves mega solar power project

Andhra Pradesh Government has approved the proposal to set up a 10,000 MW solar power project which is aimed at providing nine-hour power supply to farmers during the daytime besides setting up of an Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP).

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. cleared this project, port and airport plans apart from taking several decisions.

Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that as part of the IREP, 550 MW of Wind Power, 1200 MW of pumped storage hydelpower plant and 1000 MW of Solar power will be set up.

Under the Green Energy Development Charge, the State government will get Rs 32 crore per annum.

Port

The State cabinet has cleared the Ramayapatnam port works and examined the Detailed Project Report. It is expected to be completed in five phases with an estimated budget of Rs 3736 Crore in the first phase of works. The State plans to seek funds from the Centre.

The State reviewed the Bhogapuram Airport project which was awarded to GMR for development. The State reduced the built area from the proposed 2700 acres to 2200 acres and the remaining 500 acres will be handed over to the State government as commercial space, the Minister said.

For the irrigation projects, the State Government earmarked some funding for relief and rehabiiliitation. For Veligonda Project Rs 1411.56 crore was earmarked for land acquisition and compensation and Rs 522.85 crore was set apart for R&R package of Gandikota reservoir.

Directorate

The Cabinet also approved the move to establish AP State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to monitor tax evasions.

It was also decided to set up a Tribal Engineering College under JNTU-K in Kurupam with a budget of Rs 153 crore. During the meeting, it cleared allotment of 385 acres of land to the greyhounds for settig up of a training campus in Visakhapatnam.