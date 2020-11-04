AP CM reviews mega projects at SIPB, Adani data centre, among others

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the progress of some of the mega projects, including Adani data centre and it's related project, with proposed investment of ₹14,634 crore.

At the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting on Tuesday, proposals on some of the mega projects in the State were reviewed at the camp office at Amravati, according to a statement.

The proposal of Adani Enterprises Ltd for setting up of Integrated Data Centre Park, Integrated IT and Business Park, Recreation Centre, along with proposals to set up a Skill University at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam was also discussed. The company has proposed to invest ₹14,634 crore and will employ a total of 24,990 people.

The Chief Minister said priority should be given to setting up of pollution-free green industries in Visakhapatnam.

The officials said Intelligent SEZ Ltd (Footwear Manufacturing) plans to invest ₹700 crore in two phases, at Inagaluru in Srikalahasti Mandal, Chittoor district, which would employ 10,000 people.

ATC AP Pvt Ltd (Off- Highway Tires) company at Achuthapuram SEZ will invest ₹980 crore and provide employment to 2000 people.

Aviation projects

At the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to focus on land acquisition for expanding Gannavaram and Kadapa airports. He told the officials that the Airport Authority of India was keen on the Water-Drome project near Prakasam Barrage.

On Bhogapuram International Airport, the officials said that 98 acres of land was yet to be acquired for construction of airport, and similarly land acquisition was yet to be completed for Orvakallu airport in Kurnool and Dagadarthi airport in Nellore district.