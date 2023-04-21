Hyderabad, April 21

Andhra Pradesh government has set a target of ₹60,191 crore in tax collection for the year 2023-24.

The collection of taxes was at ₹51,481 crore representing 93 per cent of target set previously in financial year 2022-23.

This was disclosed at a review meeting on revenue generating departments chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to pay special attention towards introducing state-of-the-art technology in policy implementation in revenue generating departments to improve efficiency and render improvised services in full transparency to the taxpayers.

Modern technology will help reduce human involvement in the implementation of policies, he said and asked the officials to conduct a study on using technology and submit a detailed report in the next review.

Implementation of appropriate policies will help plug leakages and extend improvised services to the taxpayers besides enhancing the revenue, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister the commercial taxes department achieved the target up to 93.24 per cent by collecting total taxes of ₹51,481 crore in the last fiscal while fixing the target at ₹60,191 crore for 2023-24.

The revenue earned by the Stamps and Registrations Department has gone up to ₹8,071 crore in 2022-23 from ₹4,725 crore in 2018-19. The Mines and Geology department registered a revenue of ₹4,756 crore exceeding the target of ₹4,500 crore in 2022-23 and recording a growth of 26 per cent compared to last fiscal.

Transport Department earned ₹4,294 reaching the target up to 95.42 per cent in 2022-23 while the target for the present fiscal is ₹6,999 crore.

The Chief Minister also formally launched the e-stamping services of the Stamps and Registrations Department, according to a release.