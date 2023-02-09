Andhra Pradesh gross GST collections were higher than the national average at 26.2 per cent in the present fiscal till December 31, 2022.

While the national average was at 24.8 per cent in the same period, Andhra Pradesh surpassed it along with the collections percentage of Telangana (17.3 per cent), Tamil Nadu (24.9 per cent) and Gujarat (20.2 per cent) as per the data released at a high level review meeting on State finances chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Thursday.

The revenue from GST, petrol, professional tax and excise in the State increased 6.91 percent at ₹28,181 crore till January 2023 compared to ₹26,360 crore in January 2022. With this, the State Tax department had achieved 94 per cent of the target set of the current fiscal. While the target is ₹46,231 crore, ₹43,206 crore has been collected so far.

The Chief Minister advised the revenue officials to study and adopt the best practices being followed in the other States to increase the revenue while ensuring the transparency with a tax-payer friendly approach, according to a release.