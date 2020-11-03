APMDC raises the bar on Day 2 of coal mine auction

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has set a new record on the second day of the coal mine auctions for commercial mining. The Andhra Pradesh government-owned mining company bagged the Brahmadiha coal mine after offering to share 41.75 per cent of the production revenue with Jharkhand.

Under the commercial coal mining bid rounds, companies are competing on the share of revenue they would part with for the State government, to bag a coal mine. There is no end-use restriction on the coal that is excavated from these mines. Five mines were auctioned on Monday (November 2), four on Tuesday and the rest will be auctioned by November 9. In all, the Ministry of Coal wants to auction 19 mines in this round.

At 5 million tonnes of geological reserves, Brahmadiha was the smallest mine on offer on Tuesday. But it was the most sought after, with six bidders in the fray because of the coking coal reserves it held. Coking coal commands a premium over other varieties in India because of its higher calorific value and utility in the steel- and metal-making industry.

Three M.P. mines

APMDC outbid AlankarTradelinks, Bhupati Mining, Everdeliver Logistics, Gangaramchak Mining, and Shri Jaibaba to bag this mine. The Jharkhand government will get ₹114.81 crore per annum from coal production (at peak rated capacity) from this mine at the winning bid.

All the other three mines auctioned on Tuesday were in Madhya Pradesh. The State will be earning the most (₹799.82 crore annually at peak capacity) from the Bandha coal mine bagged by Aditya Birla Group’s Essel Mining and Industries Limited (EMIL). EMIL outbid Adani Enterprises, and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure by offering to share 21 per cent revenue with the Madhya Pradesh government.

Stratatech Mineral Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Adani Enterprises Limited, outbid Hindalco Industries — the only competitor in fray — to bag the Dhirauli coal mine by quoting a 12.50 per cent share. Sarda Energy and Minerals outbid Chowgule and Company, Cuprum Bagrodia, and JMS Mining to bag the Sahapur West coal mine at a revenue share commitment of 26 per cent.