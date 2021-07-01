App-based cab drivers seek ‘economic, social support’

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Gig workers and drivers working for app-based cab-hailing firms have sought to implead themselves in the petition filed last year in the Supreme Court in connection with the problems of migrant workers.
It also wants the apex court to direct e-commerce and app-based food delivery and cab services apps to offer “economic and social support packages” and ensure that drivers’ income is enhanced.
Citing the ruling by Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Mukesh Kumar Rasikbhai Shah, in response to the problems and miseries of migrant workers, gig workers said their problems are akin to that of migrant workers. In a letter to the Bench comprising the two Judges, the Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union has asked the court to instruct the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment to create a national database for ‘gig and platform workers’.
Shaik Salauddin, Founder and State President of the union, said that the members of the union, representing a number of app-based food, e-commerce and cab services companies, come under the definition of the Social Security Code of 2020.
“The app-based transport and delivery workers have been overwhelmed by the pandemic, and the second wave of Covid-19 has made matters worse for them,” he said.
“The loss of business due to lockdowns and continuous harassment by recovery and loan agents for EMI payments have led to quite a few suicides in the driver and delivery workers’ community,” he said.
Stating that cab drivers are in the high-risk category, he appealed to the court to take cognizance of their issues and instruct the Solicitor General and relevant ministries to provide relief measures.
The union also wants the government to extend the social security schemes such as PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana.
It made an appeal to the court to ask the government to take a decision on waiving off the loans or extension of moratorium of loans till September.
Besides asking banks not to harass drivers by employing recovery agents, the government should waive off various taxes and fees such as road taxes and licence renewal fee.
Citing the Motor Vehicles Guidelines issued by the government in November 2020, the union wanted the government to direct app-based transport companies to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the fare remains with the drivers. “Not more than 20 per cent of the fare is kept by the companies, excluding taxes collected from the customers,” said the union.
The other demands included a health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh, a term insurance cover of ₹10 lakh and a compensation of ₹15 lakh for drivers who died of Covid-19.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...