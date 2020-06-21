Economy

Apparel export body seeks lifting of export ban on PPE kits as production hits 8 lakh units per day

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 21, 2020 Published on June 21, 2020

A Sakthivel, Acting Chairman, AEPC

Indian apparel export industry body AEPC on Sunday urged the government to lift the ban on exports of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits as its production has reached 8 lakh units per day.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said tremendous export opportunities exist for domestic players in the global PPE kit market.

“Domestic exporters are prepared to play a key role in the global market for PPEs, which is estimated to be more than USD 60 billion over the next five years. The AEPC has requested the government to lift the ban on the export of PPE kits,” he said in a statement.

The industry, which was struck after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, had rejigged large production facilities to manufacture PPEs by re-purposing their production lines amidst a nationwide lockdown that disrupted material, labour and supply chains, he said.

Countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and others have lifted the ban on PPE exports and are receiving huge orders, he added.

“We are afraid to lose export markets to our competing countries. The production of PPE is more than sufficient to cater to the needs of the country and can be opened up for exports,” Sakthivel said, adding that the US and Europe are the largest potential buyers.

He claimed that Pakistan has received USD 100 million export orders last week, which is likely to go up to USD 500 million.

Similarly, Bangladesh has also aggressively protected global business from countries such as the US, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Kuwait while tackling the pandemic, he said.

“We should not lose out on an attractive global business opportunity, and the need of the hour is to initiate PPE exports. India should consider the economic and political dividends that timely PPE exports will generate in the post-Covid era,” Sakthivel added.

Published on June 21, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
medical and surgical equipment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amazon to host Small Business Day on June 27 to help SME sellers