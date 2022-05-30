Appointment of ‘master developers’ for mega textile parks prerequisite to shortlisting for PM MITRA

To ensure that states proposing to set up mega textile parks under the ₹4,445 crore PM MITRA scheme have sufficient funds, the Centre has decided to wait till they successfully rope in ‘master developers’ before the initial list of 18 proposals is pruned in the first stage of the selection process..

“The Textile Ministry, which needs to select seven projects in a two-stage selection process, will also soon take a call on whether to restrict states to a maximum of one park each instead of allowing them to go for more projects. If it is decided to allot not more than one project to one state, this would also bring down the number of proposals,” an official tracking the matter told BusinessLine.

Integrated value chains

Earlier this month, as many as 13 states gave presentations on 18 proposals for setting up a total of seven parks under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme to the Textile Ministry. PM MITRA parks will seek to create integrated textiles value chain at one location covering spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing.

The states in the race are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Limiting uncertainty

“One of the major challenges is getting good master developers as they would be investing a lot of money into the projects. The Centre is giving support limited to 30 per cent of the project cost; the balance money has to be brought in by the master developer. In case a project is shortlisted and then there is problem in getting a master developer, there will be uncertainty. So, the Centre has decided to wait for master developers to be appointed before the first stage shortlisting is done,” the official said.

While a master developer can be a private developer or a public sector infrastructure development undertaking under the State government, it has to be selected by floating a RFP (request for proposal), the official clarified. Once the RFP process is complete and developers are selected, the Centre will complete the first stage shortlisting and move to the second and final stage.

1,000 acres required

One basic requirement for states is to have ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcel of at least 1,000 acres. Other textiles-related facilities and ecosystem are also welcome and will make the proposal stronger.

“Teams from the Textile Ministry have been visiting proposed sites to assess the ground situation and give inputs for the selection process. The Centre needs to be sure that basic requirements are all in place,” the official said.

The final selection of projects under the PM MITRA scheme will be on the basis of the challenge method, where factors such as availability of raw material, power, water, and related factors such as labour laws and industrial policies will be considered.