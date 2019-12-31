Apr-Nov fiscal deficit, a tad higher at 115% of 2019-20 target

Come and see the students on the streets
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
The Centre’s fiscal deficit for the April-November 2019 period came in at ₹8.08-lakh crore, which is about 114.8 per cent of the fiscal year 2019-20 target of ₹7.04- lakh crore.
This is about the same level of 114.8 per cent recorded for April-November 2018-19, but much higher than the 102.4 per cent at the end of October this fiscal.
For the first half this fiscal, fiscal deficit was 6.6 per cent of GDP for that period.
The revenue deficit for the April-November 2019 period came in at ₹6.23-lakh crore, which is 128.3 per cent of the Budget estimate for 2019-20, official data released on Tuesday showed.
Commenting on the latest fiscal deficit numbers, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, said there is no need to panic on this count, but much would depend on the disinvestment programme in the January-March 2020 quarter.
“Onus of correction in fiscal deficit will be on what happens to disinvestment. It will be safe to assume that the Centre will go in for expenditure rollover as well as expenditure cuts by March. Overall fiscal deficit slippage will be there (it won’t be 3.3 per cent). We expect the fiscal deficit to be 3.8 to 4 per cent,” he said.
The fiscal deficit picture is somewhat alarming given that the revenue picture is not all that encouraging, but the government had in the past been able to manage expenditure to rein in the fiscal deficit.
Aditi Nayar, Principal economist, ICRA Ltd said: “With the fiscal deficit for the first eight months of 2019-2020 expanding by 12.7 per cent and standing at 114.8 per cent of the budget estimates for the full year, concerns persist on the extent of the fiscal slippage that is likely in the current year. Given the likely shortfall in tax collections and lack of clarity on the eventual magnitude of inflows from telecom license holders and disinvestment proceeds, expenditure cuts may have to be undertaken to prevent the fiscal deficit from rising too sharply in 2019-2020”.
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Recent approvals for enhancing production, extension of mine leasing rights and healthy margins bode well for ...
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The National Commodity Derivatives and Exchange (NCDEX) has relaunched future contracts on feed-grade bajra.
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...