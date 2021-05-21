April crude production falls 2% to 2.5 million tonnes

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Domestic production of crude oil during April fell 2 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 2.5 million tonnes, according to data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
The production of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd during April fell 2.7 per cent year-on-year to 1.6 million tonnes. The production of Oil India Ltd similarly down by 2.2 per cent to 242,000 tonnes. The fields operated by private and joint-venture firms under production-sharing contracts produced 614,000 tonnes, almost the same as during the corresponding period last year.
Domestic production of natural gas during April, however, grew 23 per cent year-on-year to 26.5 bcm. While public-sector producers ONGC and OIL maintained nearly the same levels of production as previous April, production from fields awarded under production-sharing contracts grew over threefold to 7.1 bcm.
Also read: Oil falls on concerns of Iranian supply return, inflation fears
India’s crude imports rose to 18.3 million tonnes during April, a 10 per cent year-on-year growth. There was depressed demand during the lockdown in April 2020.
The amount of crude processed by Indian refiners during April rose 35 per cent year-on-year to 19.9 million tonnes. Overall capacity utilisation during the month was 96.8 per cent.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd raised refinery throughput by over 96 per cent year-on-year to 6 million tonnes. On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s throughput fell by 34 per cent and Reliance Industries Ltd’s by 5.52 per cent.
